At Least 9 Killed, 34 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

At least nine people have been killed and 34 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.

Here are the shootings that have been reported:

Friday

Two people were shot while traveling in a vehicle at around 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of West 71st Street, according to police. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the victims' and someone inside opened fire. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and listed in good condition at an area hospital. The second victim, a 32-year-old woman, was shot in the right leg and also reported to be in good condition.

A 16-year-old girl was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Parkside Avenue just before 9:35 p.m., police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A 27-year-old woman was shot while standing in a park in the 5500 block of South King Drive at approximately 11 p.m., according to authorities. The woman was grazed on the left hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Saturday

Two men were shot while standing on a sidewalk at approximately 12:53 a.m. in the 500 block of North Monticello Avenue, police said. The men, ages 23 and 21, were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A 23-year-old man was shot to death while sitting in a vehicle at approximately 2:15 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Rice Street, authorities said. The man was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Area detectives are investigating the shooting and there is no one in custody.

A 47-year-old man was shot in the chest shortly after 2:25 a.m. in the 200 block of North Central Park Avenue, police said. The man was standing near a vehicle when a gunman approached on foot and opened fire, according to officials. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, and no one is in custody.

A 22-year-old man was shot inside a residence at approximately 2:35 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to police. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and no one is in custody.

A 41-year-old man was shot while driving at approximately 3:20 a.m. in the 2900 block of South State Street, according to police. The man was struck in the left hip and self-transported to Provident Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody.

A 22-year-old woman was shot while standing outside in the 4700 block of South Ashland Avenue just after 4 a.m., police said. She was struck in the right thigh and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody.

A 32-year-old man was shot to death by a "known" gunman just after 4:05 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Springfield Avenue, police said. The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. There is no one in custody.

A 41-year-old man was shot while traveling in a vehicle at around 5:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to police. The man was struck in the right shoulder and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in good condition. There is no one in custody.

A 31-year-old man was shot to death just before 6:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 69th Street, according to officials. The man was struck in the chest and left leg and was pronounced dead at Christ Hospital. Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and there is no one in custody.

A 70-year-old man was shot to death and a 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the 7100 block of South Peoria Street just before 11:50 a.m., police said. Both victims were taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where the older victim was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody.

A teen was among two people shot in the 2000 block of East 71st Street at around 11:55 a.m., according to authorities. Police said a 28-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were standing outside when a vehicle drove by and a gunman inside opened fire. The 28-year-old man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition and the 16-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in stable condition. There is no one in custody.

A 65-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot while standing inside a garage in the 7900 block of South Calumet Avenue at around 3:13 p.m., police said. The man was struck in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the 6000 block of North Kenmore at approximately 6:30 p.m., authorities said. The victim was standing near an alley when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital and initially said to be in good condition.

A 56-year-old man was shot in the 6800 block of South Bishop Street at around 8 p.m. while walking northbound, police said. The man was struck in the left buttocks and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody.

A 19-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old man was wounded in a shooting just after 10 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Ohio Street, police said. Officials said officers responded to a shots fired call and discovered the 19-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the chest. Authorities said the 20-year-old man was discovered a short distance away with a gunshot wound to the arm and a graze wound to the face. Both men were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the younger victim was pronounced dead. The 20-year-old man was reported to be in good condition. There is no one in custody.

A 43-year-old man was critically wounded after being shot inside a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Fairfield Avenue just after 11:05 p.m., police said. The man was shot in the neck and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody.

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed in the 8300 block of South Ingleside Avenue at around 11:27 p.m., authorities said. The man was discovered laying on the porch of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There is no one in custody.

Sunday