At least 8 injured in Chicago weekend shootings

At least eight people have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, according to police.

Here are the incidents that have taken place as of Saturday afternoon:

Friday

A 51-year-old man was shot at approximately 9:01 p.m. while walking on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 111th Street, police said. The victim was shot in the left leg and taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Prairie, a 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk when shots were fired by an unknown individual, authorities said. The victim was being driven to the hospital when the driver struck a pole, police said. The victim was shot in the left hand and left foot and was listed in fair condition at the hospital. The driver died from injuries sustained in the crash, authorities said.

A 21-year-old woman was shot at approximately 9:41 p.m. in the 900 block of North Harding Avenue. The victim was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a black SUV fired shots, according to authorities. She sustained a gunshot wound to the right leg and was hospitalized in good condition.

A 49-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds at around 11:15 p.m. in the 300 block of South Campbell, police stated. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In the 1600 block of West Howard at approximately 11:08 p.m., a 33-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a gray SUV fired shots. the victim was shot in the buttocks and transported to an area hospital in fair condition.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Saturday