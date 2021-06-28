Chicago Lawn

At Least 8 Shot in Chicago Lawn, Police Say

Police tape
At least eight people sustained injuries in a shooting late Sunday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, according to police.

The shooting was reported at approximately 10:53 p.m. on South Artesian Avenue near West 63rd Street.

While authorities haven't said what exactly led up to the shooting, the Chicago Fire Department told NBC 5 firefighters were called to a traffic collision at 63rd Street and Western Avenue, and after they arrived, shots were fired.

A total of eight people were shot, fire officials said, and two other individuals suffered injuries in the collision.

The victims' conditions, as well as what led up to the shooting, weren't available early Monday.

Approximately two hours before the shooting, six people were shot, one fatally, in a separate incident in South Shore.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

