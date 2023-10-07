At least 8, including 4 Chicago police officers, injured in Washington Park crash following shooting

Four Chicago police officers were among the eight people injured in a multiple vehicle crash following a shooting on Saturday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash was connected to a shooting that injured two people outside the 3rd District police station, 7040 S. Cottage Grove Ave. A male victim was rushed to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition, and a female victim was hospitalized in fair-to-serious condition, authorities said.

A crash involving at least eight people, including the four officers, occurred a short time later. However, it remains unclear how the two incidents are connected. Two of the injured officers were taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition, according to CFD. A third officer was listed in fair-to-serious condition, while a fourth self-transported to the hospital.

An additional three people were taken to an area hospital in fair-to-serious condition, fire officials said. An additional victim was listed in good-to-fair condition, according to authorities.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Additional information has yet to be released by police.