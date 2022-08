At Least 8 Dead, 24 Injured in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

At least eight people have been killed and 24 others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.

In the most recent deadly shooting, a woman was shot and killed following a car chase just outside the 22nd District Police Station in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood, according to police.

At approximately 8:47 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Monterey Avenue, the two were traveling northbound in a vehicle when a grey Chrysler approached them and someone inside began firing shots at the vehicle, police said.

The victim behind the wheel, a 42-year-old man, attempted to drive away from the suspect, heading in the direction of the 22nd District station, police said.

As the suspect's vehicle continued following, the victim drove into the sally port of the station. The suspect from the grey Chrysler then pulled up and fired several rounds, police said.

The man got out of his vehicle and walked to the front door of the station, where officers found him, according to police. He was taken initially taken to a hospital in serious condition. Authorities later reported he suffered a graze wound to his lower body and was in good condition.

The woman, 46, was shot in the head and was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 65-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a shooting Friday evening in the 400 block of North Hamlin, according to law enforcement. The victim was near the front of a residence at approximately 7:16 p.m. when he was struck to the chest, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Approximately two hours later, a 50-year-old man was shot while at a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division, police said. The offender fired shots from outside the establishment, striking the victim who was inside at the time. The victim was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital where he died.

At approximately 1:27 a.m. Saturday morning, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times while on the porch of a residence, police said. The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man was found shot to death at approximately 2:49 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South Poplar, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was found dead on arrival by first responders. '

At approximately 3:15 p.m. Saturday, two men died from injuries sustained in a shooting in the 8300 block of South Paxton, authorities said. A 31-year-old man was shot in the back, torso and pelvis. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a man said to be between 25 and 30 years old, was shot in the leg, arm, chest and head. He was also transported to the hospital where he died.

No one is in custody as the investigation continues.

Early Sunday in the 4900 block of West Superior, officers received a ShotSpotter alert, and upon arrival they discovered that a man had been shot in the neck at the location.

Authorities brought the man to a local hospital, and he was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation into the shooting remains underway.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported:

Sunday

At approximately 1:22 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Richmond, officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert discovered a 22-year-old woman who had suffered a graze wound to her left thigh. She was listed in good condition at an area hospital, police said.

In the 1300 block of South Homan at approximately 5:46 a.m., a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

In the 8800 block of South Burley at approximately 10:48 a.m., a 24-year-old man was sitting in the back of a car when a person in another vehicle fired shots at him, grazing the back of his head. He drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

At approximately 2:36 p.m. in the 100 block of East 79th Street, a 36-year-old man was injured in a shooting, authorities said. The victim was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

In the 4900 block of West Superior Avenue, a 29-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an unknown offender approached and shot him, police said. The victim was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital in good condition.

At approximately 5 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Western, a 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back. The victim was in an alley when someone fired shots, striking him. The victim was reported to be in good condition.

A 5-year-old boy and adult male were injured in a shooting at approximately 5:02 p.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina, police stated. Both victims were inside a vehicle when a black Hyundai drove alongside their vehicle, and someone inside fired shots, striking both victims. The boy was transported to the hospital and listed in critical condition. His father was struck in the arm and reported to be in good condition.

In the 300 block of East 77th Street at approximately 7:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was in an alley when he heard shots and felt pain, according to authorities. The victim was shot in the right thumb and taken to the hospital in good condition.

Two people were injured in a shooting at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Street, authorities said. The victims were standing on the street when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired shots, striking the victims. A 25-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle and was listed in good condition. The second victim, a 60-year-old man, was shot in the thigh and also said to be in good condition.

Saturday

A 30-year-old woman was shot during an argument on a CTA train at approximately 12:09 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street, police said. An unknown offender fired shots during a verbal confrontation, and the victim was struck in the knee, according to authorities.

In the 10500 block of South Yates at approximately 12:11 a.m., a 48-year-old man was in an alley when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim, who was shot in the face, fled the scene in his vehicle and went to the Chicago Police Department's 4th District Headquarters for assistance. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard, a 47-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and felt pain, police stated. The victim was struck twice to the wrist and listed in critical condition at the hospital.

A man was shot in the leg at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Luna, police stated. He was hospitalized in serious condition. The circumstances remain unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg during a verbal altercation at approximately 11:58 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street, according to police. The victim got into a verbal altercation with a known offender, who then fired a shot at the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

In the 3700 block of West Congress at approximately 2:58 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot while traveling in a vehicle, police said. An unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the victim, and someone inside fired shots. The victim then returned fire, police said. The victim self-transported to the hospital and was said to be in good condition.

Police say a 33-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 200 block of South Hoyne at approximately 11:13 p.m. whne a person in a black truck fired shots, striking him in the left side of the head. The man was dropped off at an area hospital in good condition.

In the 1100 block of North Lawndale at approximately 11:46 p.m., a 29-year-old man was shot in the abdomen, according to police. He was listed in good condition.

