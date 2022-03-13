south shore

At Least 7 Hospitalized After South Shore Shooting, Chicago Officials Say

Officials say that at least seven people have been transported to local hospitals after a shooting in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

According to a Chicago police spokesperson, multiple people were shot in the 2400 block of East 79th Street.

Chicago fire officials say that at least seven people were transported to area hospitals, and that all were transported in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

East 79th Street is currently closed between Yates and DuSable Lake Shore Drive for a police investigation.

We will have more on this breaking story as it develops.

