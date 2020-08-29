At Least 7 Arrested at Protest Near Loyola University

At least seven people were arrested Saturday evening at a protest in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood near the Loyola University campus, police said.

In the past several days, students have gathered on campus and marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and called for the university to cut ties with the Chicago Police Department, according to the Loyola Phoenix, the university's student newspaper.

On Saturday, protesters locked arms and blocked the roadway during a protest, according to a tweet from the Chicago Police Department. Multiple people were arrested after they refused to abide by "several dispersal orders."

CPD was at the protest ensuring First Amendment rights were facilitated. Protesters locked arms and blocked the roadway. Due to public safety concerns, CPD issued several dispersal orders. 7 individuals, including one who struck an officer, refused to comply and were arrested. https://t.co/Qh091YngIS — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) August 30, 2020

Seven individuals, including one person who struck a police officer, refused to comply and were arrested.