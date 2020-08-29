At Least 7 Arrested at Protest Near Loyola University

At least seven people were arrested Saturday evening at a protest in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood near the Loyola University campus, police said.
In the past several days, students have gathered on campus and marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and called for the university to cut ties with the Chicago Police Department, according to the Loyola Phoenix, the university's student newspaper.
On Saturday, protesters locked arms and blocked the roadway during a protest, according to a tweet from the Chicago Police Department. Multiple people were arrested after they refused to abide by "several dispersal orders."
Seven individuals, including one person who struck a police officer, refused to comply and were arrested.