At Least 60 Arrested After Large Crowds Descend on Loop July 4th: Police

An estimated several thousand people inundated Chicago's Loop Sunday night at the height of Independence Day celebrations leading to at least 60 arrests, according to Chicago police.

Fireworks were set off in the middle of streets, as shown in videos posted to social media, leading to a heightened police presence and closures in the downtown area.

While police confirmed at least 60 people had been arrested, it wasn't immediately known what the arrests were for.

In a separate incident involving a large gathering, two Chicago police officers were dispersing a crowd on the city's West Side early Monday when someone in a group of people fired shots, striking both officers, police stated.

The shooting was reported at around 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of North Long Avenue. A police commander was struck in the foot and the sergeant was grazed in the leg, authorities said.

Large gatherings, particularly among teenagers, have been reported within recent months in the Loop, as well as incidents of scattered fights and vandalism.

In May, eight juveniles and one adult were arrested after officers arrived to break up large groups that had congregated near several downtown landmarks.

"“I would just say this to encourage parents of these young people not to drop them off unsupervised by adults," Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in May, addressing large crowds at the time. "That would be helpful to us, as well as any and all who have programs for our young people to keep them engaged in healthy behavior.”