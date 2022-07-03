At Least 6 People, Including 5 Children, Injured in Dunning Crash

Five children were among the six people who sustained injuries in a crash Sunday evening in Chicago's Dunning neighborhood, according to authorities.

The collision unfolded at approximately 6 p.m. near West Irving Park Road and Narragansett Avenue. A 61-year-old man driving a Honda SUV was heading southbound on Narragansett when he disobeyed a red light and struck an Acura SUV, which had the right-of-way, police said.

A 40-year-old woman was injured and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in unknown condition. Four children, ages 2, 5, 8 and 12, sustained injuries and were all transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in good condition.

The driver of the Honda was cited for disobeying a red light.