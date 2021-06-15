Chicago Police

At Least 6 People Hurt After Stairs, Porch Collapse at South Austin Residence

Chicago fire officials say at least six people were hurt Tuesday when a porch and a set of stairs collapsed in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the first block of South Laverne on Tuesday afternoon.

A flight of stairs collapsed while a group of people were standing on them, according to authorities.

At least six people were transported to local hospitals. According to fire officials, five of the individuals were transported in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition, while a sixth was transported in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

The building department is on the scene, and officials are continuing to investigate the collapse.

