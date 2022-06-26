At Least 6 Injured When Driver Slams Into Crowd at Cook County Forest Preserve

At least six people sustained injuries when a vehicle plowed into a crowd Sunday evening at the Schiller Woods Forest Preserve, according to authorities.

An 89-year-old woman, who had been parked at forest preserve, struck five people with her SUV at approximately 7 p.m., according to the Cook County Forest Preserves Police.

The driver and five individuals she hit sustained injuries and were taken to area hospitals. The conditions of those injured varied, according to authorities. However, it wasn't believed that anyone sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police are working to determine what caused the driver to crash into the crowd.

The Cook County Forest Preserves Police is leading the investigation with the assistance of the Cook County Sheriff's Office.