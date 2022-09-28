At Least 6 Injured in Shooting at School in Northern California

At least six people were injured in a shooting at a school in east Oakland on Wednesday, officials said.

Paramedics transported six patients to hospitals, all with gunshot wounds, according to Oakland Fire Department spokesperson Michael Hunt. It was not immediately clear how many of the victims were children or adults.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s spokesperson Justin Berton confirmed the shooting happened at Sojourner Truth Independent Study, an alternative K-12 school, and said a statement was forthcoming.

Alameda County Sheriff spokesperson Lt. Ray Kelly said the scene of the shooting was “no longer active.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The police department said on Twitter that it is investigating a shooting that occurred on a block that is home to four schools, including Sojourner Truth Independent Study, BayTech Charter School, Rudsdale Newcomer High School.

Police did not immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking more information. Television footage showed dozens of police cars and yellow tape on the street outside the schools and students leaving the campus.

Oakland City Council Member Loren Taylor, who was outside the school, declined to confirm any details about the incident, telling KTVU-TV, “Guns were on our school campuses where our babies were supposed to be protected.”