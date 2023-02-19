At Least 6 Injured in River North Hit-and-Run: Officials

An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run crash left at least six people with injuries in Chicago's River North neighborhood, fire officials said.

The collision was reported before 9 p.m. near North Dearborn Street and West Grand Avenue. According to authorities, at least two vehicles were involved, but what led up to the crash remains unclear.

Two people were taken hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, while two others were reported to be in fair-to-serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Two additional victims were also taken to the hospital and said to be in good-to-fair condition.