At Least 50 Storage Units Broken Into in Chicago: Police

Someone broke into a storage facility in Chicago and pried open locks to at least 50 units, according to police.

The manager of a storage facility in the 2300 block of North Harlem told police someone broke into multiple units on the property around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the person broke through a fence and pried open locks on at least 50 storage units, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken. The owners of the units had not been notified at the time police arrived, authorities.

No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning, but Area North detectives were investigating.