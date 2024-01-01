chicago news

At least 5 hurt after car strikes CTA bus in hit-and-run on Near West Side

At least five people were taken to area hospitals and one person was arrested after a hit-and-run crash involving a car and CTA bus on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said Monday.

The collision occurred at around 5:37 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Washington. According to Chicago police, a black Infiniti traveling westbound on Washington disregarded a traffic signal and struck a CTA bus traveling southbound on Damen. The impact caused the bus to veer off the roadway and strike a fence and building.

The people inside the Infiniti ran from the scene, and one of those individuals was later arrested, police said. Five people onboard the bus were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wanted for the hit-and-run.

