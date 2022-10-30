At Least 5 Dead, 22 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Gun Violence, Police Say

Chicago police say that five people have been killed and another 22 injured in shootings across the city so far this weekend.

Chicago police say the first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of North Waller.

Authorities say a 26-year-old man was standing outside when he was shot in the abdomen, right bicep and right knee.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No suspects are in custody, and police are still investigating the shooting.

Approximately four hours later in the 1900 block of West 17th Street, an 18-year-old man was traveling in a vehicle when he was shot in the lower back.

Police say the teen was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the fatal shooting.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. in the 400 block of West 104th Street, a 27-year-old man was standing in front of a residence when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and an investigation remains underway into the shooting.

In the 1900 block of South State Street at approximately 7 p.m., a 17-year-old was found in the passenger seat of a vehicle after he had been shot in the head, police said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and Area Three detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting at this time.

At approximately 3:10 a.m. Sunday in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the head while she was standing on a sidewalk, according to police.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and no suspects are in custody at this time. Area Five detectives are investigating the shooting.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings thus far.

Sunday –

At approximately 12:52 a.m. in the 300 block of West 116 th Street, a 33-year-old man was inside of an apartment when a man fired shots at him during a physical altercation. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said.

Street, a 33-year-old man was inside of an apartment when a man fired shots at him during a physical altercation. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said. A 15-year-old was walking in the 5400 block of South Kedzie at approximately 2 a.m. when a man fired shots at him, striking him in the left leg, according to police. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 3600 block of North Newcastle at approximately 2:15 a.m., two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside of a residence, striking them both. A 25-year-old woman was grazed in the left knee, and a 23-year-old woman was grazed in the left arm, police said.

Police say two men were sitting in a parked car in the 2300 block of West Taylor at approximately 2:25 a.m. when they were hit by gunfire from another vehicle. A 27-year-old man was dropped off at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and he was listed in critical condition. A 25-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the back, and was in good condition.

At approximately 2:22 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Jeffery, a 24-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a person in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the right leg, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

A domestic altercation ended in gunfire in the 1700 block of West Farwell at approximately 2:50 a.m. Police say a man and a woman were involved in the altercation when the woman grabbed a gun and shot the man in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, while she was taken to another hospital with a laceration to her head and right eye. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident at this time.

Saturday –

At approximately 2:22 a.m., a 28-year-old man was walking in the 3100 block of South Halsted when he was shot in the back, according to police. The man was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

In the 2800 block of West 23 rd Street at approximately 2:41 a.m., an 18-year-old man was found lying on the street after being shot in the head. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Street at approximately 2:41 a.m., an 18-year-old man was found lying on the street after being shot in the head. Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. A 20-year-old man was standing outside in the 3100 block of North Laramie at approximately 3:49 a.m. when he was shot in the left leg. The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized, according to police.

Police say a 20-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3500 block of West Sunnyside at approximately 5:31 a.m. when he was approached by a man, who began firing shots at him. The man was hit in the face, and was taken to an area hospital, where his condition has stabilized.

At approximately 5:08 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 13 th Street, a 12-year-old boy was on a sidewalk when he was struck in the leg by gunfire. Police say the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Street, a 12-year-old boy was on a sidewalk when he was struck in the leg by gunfire. Police say the boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition. In the 7300 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 5:24 p.m., a 31-year-old man was struck in the hand by a gunshot, police said. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

A 19-year-old man was walking in the 8800 block of South Vernon at approximately 8:14 p.m. when he was shot in the hand, police said. The teen was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Chicago police say a 21-year-old man was sitting the passenger seat of a parked vehicle in the 4400 block of North Magnolia at approximately 8:16 p.m. when he was shot twice in the leg. The driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee the scene, and struck another vehicle a block away. The injured victim was taken to an area hospital in fair condition, and no other injuries were reported from the crash.

At approximately 8:24 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Miller, a 20-year-old woman was taking out trash when a person in a black SUV began firing shots at a person in a blue sedan. The woman was caught in the crossfire, and was struck in the leg. Police say she was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Friday –