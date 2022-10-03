At Least 5 Children Shot, 1 Fatally, Across Chicago Since Friday

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown is expected to provide a public safety update at 12 p.m. Monday after at least five children were shot across Chicago over the weekend, authorities said.

The youngest victim, according to Chicago police, was a 3-year-old boy.

The first incident occurred Friday in Chicago's West Lawn neighborhood, in the 4400 block of W. Marquette St. at approximately 8:38 p.m. According to officials, an adult female was traveling northbound in a 2012 white SUV with four children inside.

According to Chicago police, a male riding in the back seat of a nearby red sedan fired shots at the SUV, striking a 3-year-old boy in the head. The boy, who was inside the SUV, was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition. He was later pronounced dead, according to authorities.

No other injuries were reported, and no one was in custody, officials said. Chicago police say they are investigating the incident as road rage.

At 12:04 p.m. Saturday, in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, a 14-year-old boy was walking in the 800 block of W. 87th St. when someone came up from behind and shot the teen in the leg and shoulder, according to Chicago police.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

About an hour later, in Washington Heights, a 17-year-old male was shot in the left eye while sitting on the front porch of a home at 9000 S. Justine St., authorities said. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Later Saturday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, another 14-year-old was shot, officials said. According to police, at 6:23 p.m. in the 7200 block of S. Dobson, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking down the road when a vehicle pulled down the side of the the street and fired shots, striking both victims. Both were transported to nearby hospitals in good condition.

In the latest incident, on Sunday, at 11:22 a.m. in the 10800 block of State St. in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood, a 7-year-old boy was shot while on his way to church with his family, police said.

According to authorities, a man was trying to break into a car the young boy's family owned. As relatives tried to confront the man, he began to shoot at the family, wounding the boy in his leg, Chicago police said.

In that incident, Chicago police were questioning a person of interest.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes spoke late Sunday night calling for people to turn in these shooters.

"Somebody knows who shot these kids," Holmes said. "Somebody was out there. Somebody was driving. Somebody was walking. Someone body seen something, somebody heard something. Use the tools that we got, our eyes, our ears and our mouth.”