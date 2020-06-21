At Least 4 Teens and 1 Child Killed in Chicago Area This Weekend

In a violent weekend in the Chicago Area, four teens and one child were killed as of Sunday afternoon.

Three of the teens and the one child were all caught in the midst of gunfire, while one teenage boy was in a fatal car to bicycle crash in Chicago's suburbs.

While trying to cross a street on his bicycle in Woodridge, 15-year-old Evan Melau was struck by multiple vehicles Friday night, according to officials.

Police responded to a call around 8:25 p.m. of a bicyclist struck at 1535 W. 75th St. with several people involved in the crash.

On Saturday evening, 3-year-old Mekhi James was shot and killed while riding in a vehicle in the Austin neighborhood on the city's West Side, police officials said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 600 block of North Central Avenue. A 27-year-old man told police he was driving southbound on Central Avenue when an unknown occupant inside of a blue Honda fired shots, striking him and his 3-year-old male passenger.

James sustained a gunshot wound to the back and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park where he was pronounced dead.

In another incident, two teens were fatally shot in an alley at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Luella, police said.

The 17-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the back, the chest, the left hand, and was transported to the University of Chicago where he was pronounced. The 16-year-old man also died at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At approximately 8:36 p.m. on Saturday in the 1000 block of North Leclaire, three individuals, two teenage boys and a teenage girl, were injured in a shooting, police stated.

Two men were sitting on a porch when one of them noticed a red laser pointed at him and heard multiple gunshots, according to police.

One man, 16 years old, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The second man, a 15-year-old, sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back and was also reported to be in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 13-year-old girl, who was inside the residence at the time, sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead Sunday morning.