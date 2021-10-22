Chatham

At Least 4 People Shot at Chatham Liquor Store: Fire Officials

At least four people sustained injuries in a shooting at a liquor store Friday night in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 8:45 p.m. at Happy Food and Liquor, located at the intersection of East 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, four adults were injured and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious-to-critical condition.

The circumstances of the shooting weren't immediately known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

