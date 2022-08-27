At Least 4 Killed, 9 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

At least four people have been killed and nine others have been injured in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.

In the first fatal incident of the weekend, a 65-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a shooting Friday evening in the 400 block of North Hamlin, according to law enforcement. The victim was near the front of a residence at approximately 7:16 p.m. when he was struck to the chest, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Approximately two hours later, a 50-year-old man was shot while at a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division, police said. The offender fired shots from outside the establishment, striking the victim who was inside at the time. The victim was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital where he died.

At approximately 1:27 a.m. Saturday morning, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times while on the porch of a residence, police said. The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A 26-year-old man was found shot to death at approximately 2:49 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of South Poplar, police said. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was found dead on arrival by first responders.

Here are the other shootings that have been reported:

Saturday

A 30-year-old woman was shot during an argument on a CTA train at approximately 12:09 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street, police said. An unknown offender fired shots during a verbal confrontation, and the victim was struck in the knee, according to authorities.

In the 10500 block of South Yates at approximately 12:11 a.m., a 48-year-old man was in an alley when he was struck by gunfire, police said. The victim, who was shot in the face, fled the scene in his vehicle and went to the Chicago Police Department's 4th District Headquarters for assistance. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Howard, a 47-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and felt pain, police stated. The victim was struck twice to the wrist and listed in critical condition at the hospital.

A man was shot in the leg at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Luna, police stated. He was hospitalized in serious condition. The circumstances remain unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

A 35-year-old man was shot in the leg during a verbal altercation at approximately 11:58 a.m. in the 3700 block of West 83rd Street, according to police. The victim got into a verbal altercation with a known offender, who then fired a shot at the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. No arrests have been made.

Friday