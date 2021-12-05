At Least 4 Injured, Including 2 CPD Officers, Saturday Night as Police Arrest 21 Teens Gathered in the Loop

At least for people were injured, including two Chicago police officers and a CTA bus driver, Saturday night as officials report arresting 21 teens gathered in the Loop.

According to police, officers made 21 arrests in the city's downtown district, where a large group gathered along the Magnificent Mile, with nine young people issued curfew violations.

At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, a teen was walking in the 200 block of South Wabash when he bumped into a man who was walking in the other direction.

A verbal altercation took place, and escalated quickly as the man pulled out a weapon and shot the 15-year-old boy in the wrist, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Two Chicago police officers were also injured Saturday night -- one sustaining a broken arm. Both officers were treated at area hospitals, police said.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, a CTA employee was driving a bus in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue when he heard a loud noise.

The driver got out of the bus to inspect it, and when he did, two unidentified assailants approached him and began to shove him. They then began to punch him in the body and face, and then fled the scene.

The driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and was listed in fair condition, police said.

"The Chicago Police Department had sufficient resources deployed to manage the crowd and ensure public safety. Street outreach workers coordinated efforts with Police," CPD wrote in a statement.