At Least 4 Injured in Shooting on Reagan Tollway Near Oak Brook, Police Say

At least four people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on the Ronald Reagan Memorial Tollway, Illinois State Police say.

According to authorities, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 88 near milepost 138 in DuPage County at approximately 1:15 a.m. when an unknown individual fired shots.

According to state police, at least four people were injured by gunfire in the incident, and were taken to area hospitals.

There was no immediate update provided on their condition.

All eastbound lanes of the highway were closed for approximately seven hours, and reopened at approximately 9:30 a.m.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call ISP at 630-241-6800, or can email tips to ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.