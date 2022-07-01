garfield park shooting

At Least 4 Injured in Garfield Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting late Friday night in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:04 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe. According to police, an unidentified male offender was walking when he drew a handgun and opened fire, striking several individuals. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

A second female victim, 20 years old, was shot in the leg and reported to be in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 41-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, police stated. He was listed in good condition. The fourth victim, a man who is approximately 25 years old, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

This article tagged under:

garfield park shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us