At Least 4 Injured in Garfield Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting late Friday night in the city's Garfield Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:04 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Monroe. According to police, an unidentified male offender was walking when he drew a handgun and opened fire, striking several individuals. A 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

A second female victim, 20 years old, was shot in the leg and reported to be in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 41-year-old man was shot once in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, police stated. He was listed in good condition. The fourth victim, a man who is approximately 25 years old, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in serious condition.

No arrests have been made as Area Four detectives continue to investigate.