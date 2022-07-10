At Least 4 Hurt in River North Drive-By Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say that at least four people were hurt, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in the city’s River North neighborhood on Sunday morning.
According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of North State Street at approximately 1:11 a.m.
Officers responding to a call of shots fired located four victims at the scene, including a 29-year-old man that had been shot in the neck, jaw and chest. That man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
A 41-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg in the shooting, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the foot. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition.
A fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman, was hit in the leg and knee, and was taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said.
Authorities interviewed a witness that told them the shooter had been traveling in a white sedan, and had fled southbound on State Street after the shooting.
No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.