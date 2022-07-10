At Least 4 Hurt in River North Drive-By Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police say that at least four people were hurt, one critically, in a drive-by shooting in the city’s River North neighborhood on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the 400 block of North State Street at approximately 1:11 a.m.

Officers responding to a call of shots fired located four victims at the scene, including a 29-year-old man that had been shot in the neck, jaw and chest. That man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the leg in the shooting, and a 27-year-old man was shot in the foot. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman, was hit in the leg and knee, and was taken to the hospital in fair condition, police said.

Authorities interviewed a witness that told them the shooter had been traveling in a white sedan, and had fled southbound on State Street after the shooting.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.