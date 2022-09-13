At Least 4 Hurt, 2 Critically, in Loop Crash Tuesday

Authorities say at least four people were hurt after a multi-vehicle collision on Michigan Avenue in the Loop Tuesday night.

According to Chicago fire officials, a call came in of a crash just before 7 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Balbo.

Officials say that two victims in the crash were taken to the hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition. Another victim was transported in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition, and a fourth was taken to an area hospital in green (good-to-fair) condition.

All four victims in the crash were adults.

Details on what caused the crash are unknown at this time, and police remain on the scene for an investigation.