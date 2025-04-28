West Ridge

At least 3 women sexually assaulted, robbed on Chicago's Far North Side

Two other burglaries were also reported in the area over the last few months, police said

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police are seeking a suspect wanted in a string of sexual assaults and robberies on the city’s Far North Side.

According to an alert issued by Chicago police, the incidents have occurred over the last five months in the West Ridge neighborhood, with a total of five reported to authorities.

In at least three of those incidents, victims were robbed at knifepoint and sexually assaulted, while burglaries were reported in three other incidents.

The first occurred in the 6200 block of North Bell Avenue on Dec. 26 at approximately 2:50 a.m. A suspect broke into a home at the location, stole items and made “unlawful sexual contact” with a woman inside before fleeing the scene.

A burglary in the 2300 block of West Arthur Ave. on Jan. 25 at approximately 11:29 p.m. was also attributed to the same suspect, according to police.

On March 25 at approximately 9:03 p.m., a suspect robbed a woman at knifepoint in the 6200 block of North Artesian Avenue. Approximately 20 minutes later, the same suspect robbed another woman at knifepoint and “made unlawful sexual contact” with her in the 6200 block of North Oakley Avenue, police said.

 In the most recent attack on April 25, a suspect armed with a knife robbed a woman as she was walking into her residence in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue and “made unlawful sexual contact with her,” according to police.

The suspect is described as a man aged 23-to-35 years old, standing between 5-feet-8 inches tall and 6-feet-1 inches tall. In each of the incidents, he was wearing a dark-hooded jacket, dark pants, dark shoes and a face mask.

In at least some of the incidents, the man has fled the scene on a bicycle, police said.

Anyone with information urged to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261 or 312-744-8263. Tips can be submitted anonymously at CPDTIP.com.

