At Least 3 Killed, 14 Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

At least three people have been killed and 14 others have been wounded in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend, authorities said.

Here are the shootings that have been reported:

Friday

Two people were shot while traveling in a vehicle at around 6:10 p.m. in the 600 block of West 71st Street, according to police. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the victims' and someone inside opened fire. A 27-year-old man was shot in the back and listed in good condition at an area hospital. The second victim, a 32-year-old woman, was shot in the right leg and also reported to be in good condition.

A 16-year-old girl was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Parkside Avenue just before 9:35 p.m., police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

A 27-year-old woman was shot while standing in a park in the 5500 block of South King Drive at approximately 11 p.m., according to authorities. The woman was grazed on the left hand and taken to University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Saturday