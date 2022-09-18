At Least 3 Injured in South Deering Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after three people sustained injuries in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Chicago's South Deering community, authorities said.

At approximately 4:25 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 97th Street, multiple victims were involved in an altercation with another group when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, police stated. A 32-year-old man was shot in the stomach, ankle and thigh. He was listed in critical condition at an area hospital, authorities said.

A 22-year-old male was shot in the back and also reported to be in critical condition. The third victim, a 35-year-old man, was shot in the right leg and listed in critical condition, police stated.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday night.

Detectives are investigating.