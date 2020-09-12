North Lawndale

At Least 3 Men Injured in Shooting in Chicago's North Lawndale Neighborhood

The shooting occurred near West 18th Street and South Pulaski Road.

At least three people sustained gunshot wounds Saturday evening when two offenders opened fire in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, police stated.

The shooting occurred at 6:58 p.m. near West 18th Street and South Pulaski Road. According to police, a 29-year-old male suffered a graze wound and refused EMS.

A second victim, a 37-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower right leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition, according to police. A 26-year-old man sustained four gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

No offenders were in custody late Saturday evening.

The incident remains under investigation by detectives.

