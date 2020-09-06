At Least 3 Injured in Auburn Gresham Drive-By Shooting

At least three people were injured, one seriously, in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood, police said.

According to law enforcement, three people were standing in front of a residence at approximately 1:42 p.m., in the 8000 block of South Green when an unknown black sedan, possibly a Chevy Impala, drove by and someone inside fired shots.

A 24-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the left leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

A second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A third person, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the hand and listed in fair condition at St. Bernard Hospital.

No one was in custody as of Sunday afternoon. The incident remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.