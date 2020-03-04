Munster Indiana

At Least 3 Injured After Vehicle Fleeing Traffic Stop Slams Into NW Indiana Restaurant

The driver hit multiple buildings as he tried to get away from police

Jose Garza

At least three people were hurt after a person fleeing a traffic stop slammed into multiple buildings in northwest Indiana Wednesday evening.

According to Munster police, officers approached an SUV in the 8200 block of Calumet Avenue at approximately 6 p.m. The driver was not alert when police approached the vehicle, but after they were able to get his attention he immediately sped away from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers say the man then slammed his vehicle into a nearby printing business, then continued back across Calumet Avenue and slammed into the Munster Gyros restaurant, where the vehicle came to a stop.

Three people inside the restaurant were injured and transported to local hospitals. Their conditions have not been released.

The driver’s condition was not released.

The building suffered major damage, according to authorities.

