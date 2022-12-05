At Least 3 Customers Injured After Car Crashes Into North Suburban Culver's

At least three customers dining at a Culver's in north suburban Morton Grove sustained minor injuries Monday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into the building, according to authorities.

The incident was reported at approximately 4 p.m. at the Culver's, 7310 W. Dempster St. Extensive details weren't initially available, but Morton Grove police said an elderly driver traveling along Dempster Street accidentally drove into the building. At least three family members sitting inside sustained minor injuries, according to fire officials.

Video footage from Sky 5 showed the vehicle partially inside the restaurant after apparently crashing through one of the front windows. According to firefighters, the building did not sustain any structural damage.

It remains unclear if the driver was injured.