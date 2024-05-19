At least 28 people shot, one killed in weekend shootings across Chicago

At least 28 people were shot and one person died in shootings across Chicago between Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old man was shot and killed about 11:30 p.m. Saturday during an argument in the 500 block of North Leamington Avenue in Austin. He was holding a gun when he was shot in the left eye, police said. The man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Stroger Hospital.

Two other people were also shot during the argument. A 50-year-old man, shot once in the back and three times in the arm, was taken to Stroger in good condition. And a 27-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her face. She took herself to Loretto Hospital where she was treated and released, according to police.

Victims of the other shootings, many in critical condition, include a 12-year-old boy shot while riding his bicycle, a 9-year-old girl shot by a family member and six people wounded in a mass shooting in East Garfield Park. Five shootings involved at least two victims.

No one has been taken into custody for any of the incidents, authorities said.

The 9-year-old girl was shot about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 6800 block of South Wabash Avenue in Grand Crossing, according to police. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. Police say a family member unintentionally shot her.

Less than an hour later, a 12-year-old boy was riding his bicycle in the 8700 block of South Burley Avenue in South Chicago when he was shot in the leg, police said. He told officers he heard gunshots and saw a dark vehicle drive past him . He was listed in good condition at Trinity Hospital.

Also about 10 p.m., six men were wounded in East Garfield Park, police said. They were standing in the 700 block of South Albany Avenue when an unknown number of people fired at them.

According to police, three of the men were dropped off at Stroger in critical condition: a 23-year-old shot in the back and face, a 21-year-old shot in the right cheek and a 27-year-old shot in the back and ankle.

The three others were in good condition, police said. A 39-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger. A 33-year-old was shot in the leg and a 38-year-old was hit in the ankle — both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The other shootings, according to police:

A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg about 10 p.m. Saturday while driving his car in the 2300 block of South Ridgeway Avenue. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

A 53-year-old woman was sitting on her porch at 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Troy Street when an unknown man on the sidewalk fired a handgun at her, striking her in the thigh. She was taken to Stroger in good condition.

Around 11 p.m., three young men were shot by someone they were arguing with in a backyard in the 3700 block of West 56th Street. A 19-year-old and an 18-year-old, both shot in the abdomen, were taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn in serious condition. A 23-year-old shot in the buttocks and leg was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. A witness said the shooter fled down an alley.

A 28-year-old man shot in the leg at 11:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 13th Place was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

Around 11:45 p.m. a 23-year-old man walking in the 1600 block of South Pulaski was shot on his right side. He took himself to Stroger; his condition was not listed.

A 25-year-old man shot in the shoulder about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue took himself to St. Anthony Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Two people were shot about 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive. A 28-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her face and took herself to a hospital in Harvey. A 31-year-old man shot in the abdomen and hand was listed in good condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 22-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his face about 1 a.m. when he was shot while driving in the 6000 block of South Normal Avenue. He refused medical help at the scene.

Two men were shot in an alley about 1:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Albany Avenue. A 23-year-old was shot four times and a 34-year-old was shot in the abdomen. Both were taken in critical condition to Christ Hospital.

Officers found a 31-year-old shot just before 3 a.m. in the 200 block of North Carpenter Street. He was taken to Stroger in critical condition.

About 4:30 a.m., a 35-year-old man was found shot multiple times in the 7000 block of South Indiana Avenue. He was listed in critical condition at University of Chicago. A man was seen fleeing the scene in a silver Range Rover without front license plates.