At Least 20 Complaints Filed Against Chicago Police Officers After Grant Park Protest

Chicago's civilian police oversight agency, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said Sunday its investigating 20 complaints related to Friday night protests that turned violent at Grant Park.

Clashes near the Christopher Columbus statue resulted in at least 18 officers being injured and at least a dozen individuals being arrested, according to Chicago police officials.

Four protesters were also hurt during the confrontation, which led local elected officials and activists to condemn the officers’ tactics.

COPA has confirmed it is investigating the most egregious of the numerous complaints including widespread video that appears to a member of the Chicago Police Department striking an 18-year-old activist.

The statue of Christopher Columbus at Chicago's Grant Park was vandalized following a Friday night Black Lives Matter protest.

Additional complaints received include allegations of excessive force, unnecessary oleoresin capsaicin spray, denial of counsel and operational violations, COPA stated.

In a lengthy statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned protesters who attacked police officers with frozen water bottles, rocks and fireworks, while also saying that reports of excessive force by officers were “unacceptable.”

Anyone who has information regarding a protest-related complaint is encouraged to email copa-info@chicagocopa.org. Information can include videos and photos of incidents witnessed or seen in media reports, the agency said. Individuals are also encouraged to add a date, time and location as well as their contact information.