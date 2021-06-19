At Least 2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Accident on I-80 in Joliet, Illinois State Police Say

A multi-vehicle crash involving at least two fatalities forced authorities to shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Joliet for several hours Saturday, authorities said.

At approximately 10:14 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to the collision near milepost 127, the location of the Houbolt Road exit.

Traffic was being diverted off I-80 at Houbolt Road, state police said.

In a Facebook post, Joliet Firefighters Local 44 referred to the incident as a "multi-motorcycle accident with multiple patients" and said a medical helicopter was called to the scene.

Additional information, including how many people were injured, wasn't immediately available.