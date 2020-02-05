Reports: At Least 2 Illinois Macy’s Locations Will Close Amid Company-Wide Cuts

At least two Illinois Macy’s locations will reportedly close as the company looks to focus on its most profitable locations.

According to a list provided to media outlets, including CNBC, the Macy’s locations at Spring Hill Mall in suburban West Dundee and the University Mall in downstate Carbondale will be among nearly 30 stores shuttering their doors this year.

At least one Indiana store will also close, as the Macy’s at the Muncie Mall will be closed.

In a press release Tuesday, the company announced that it would close approximately 125 stores over the next three years and will slash approximately 2,000 corporate jobs. The company’s Cincinnati headquarters and tech offices in San Francisco will also close.

“We are taking the organization through significant structural change to lower costs, bring teams closer together and reduce duplicative work,” CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “I know we will come out of this transition stronger, more agile and better fit to compete in today’s retail environment.”