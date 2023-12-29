At least 2 hurt, multiple people rescued in Egdewater blaze: CFD

Fire officials said at least two people were hospitalized and multiple people were rescued from a blaze at an eight-story building in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. Friday at 1020 Foster Ave., the Chicago Fire Department reported. Once there, firefighters reported multiple people needing to be rescued from the sixth floor, where the fire started.

"People at windows looking to get out," CFD tweeted. "Ladders being raised. Crews now on fire floor."

The fire was put out in just over an hour, with two people being transported to the hospital in uknown condition and one person refusing treatment.