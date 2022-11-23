At Least 2 Dead, 10 Hospitalized in Fatal High-Speed Crash on Chicago's South Side

Chicago police and firefighters remain on the scene of a fatal high-speed crash that involved at least six vehicles on the city’s South Side.

According to Chicago police, the collision happened near the intersection of South Cottage Grove Avenue and 87th Street on Wednesday evening.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash, with several flipped over and extensively damaged by the high-speed nature of the collision.

The Chicago Fire Department says that at least two individuals are dead, with multiple injuries also reported at this time.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Officials say that at least 10 people were taken to local hospitals, four of whom were transported in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

According to NBC 5’s Sky 5 helicopter crew, firefighters were seen trying to extricate at least one individual from the extensive wreckage.

Police say 87th Street is closed in both directions between St. Lawrence Avenue and Dauphin Avenue for crash clean-up, and at least eight ambulances were called to the scene.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.