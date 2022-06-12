At Least 2 Dead, 4 Injured in Shooting at Gary Nightclub, Officials Say

At least two people are dead and four others injured after a shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, according to officials.

At approximately 1:57 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1700 block of Grant Street in response to shots fired at Playo's Nightclub, police said.

A 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were found with gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital. Both were later pronounced dead.

Four additional people were shot and taken to area hospitals. As of Sunday afternoon, one was in critical condition and three of them had non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The Metro Homicide Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (219) 755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.