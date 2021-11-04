At Least 19 Armed Robberies Reported in Wicker Park, Other NW Side Neighborhoods, Police Say

Chicago police have issued an urgent warning to residents after a string of at least 19 armed robberies have been reported in several Northwest Side neighborhoods, including Wicker Park and Bucktown.

According to authorities, the robberies have been reported over the course of the last month, beginning on Oct. 11 and running through Thursday morning, when another individual was robbed in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue.

In each of the incidents, the robbers exit a nearby vehicle, pull out a black handgun, and announce a robbery.

After stealing the victim’s property, the robbers also demanded the victim’s PIN numbers for both their cell phones and debit cards before fleeing the scene.

Here is the most up-to-date list of incidents:

Oct. 11:

1300 block of North Bosworth Avenue at approximately 9 p.m. (Noble Square)

1900 block of West Evergreen Avenue at approximately 9:53 p.m. (Wicker Park)

2100 block of West Race Avenue at approximately 10:05 p.m. (West Town)

Oct. 13:

1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue at approximately 12:20 a.m. (Wicker Park)

Oct. 18:

1400 block of North Bosworth Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. (Noble Square)

1200 block of North Hoyne Avenue at approximately 10:30 p.m. (Wicker Park)

1500 block of West Chestnut St. at approximately 10:59 p.m. (Noble Square)

Oct. 20:

2500 block of North Talman Avenue at approximately 1:40 a.m. (Logan Square)

Oct. 21:

1200 block of North Wolcott Avenue at approximately 10:33 p.m. (Wicker Park)

2100 block of West Webster Avenue at approximately 10:49 p.m. (Bucktown)

Oct. 27:

1800 block of North Paulina Street at approximately 10 p.m. (Bucktown)

Oct. 28:

1600 block of West Pierce Avenue at approximately 12:20 a.m. (Wicker Park)

Oct. 29:

1900 block of North Hoyne Avenue at approximately 7:50 p.m. (Bucktown)

Nov. 1:

1400 block of North Leavitt Street between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Wicker Park)

Nov. 2:

1600 block of North Wood Street at approximately 9 p.m. (Bucktown)

1600 block of West Blackhawk Street at approximately 9:10 p.m. (Wicker Park)

Nov. 3:

2100 block of West Schiller Street at approximately 8:39 p.m. (Wicker Park)

1900 block of North Campbell Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m.

Nov. 4:

2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m.

Anyone who is confronted by an assailant is asked not to resist, and to pay special attention to any distinguishing characteristics, as well as a vehicle description and license plate number.

Business owners are being asked to pay special attention to any suspicious individuals loitering around their establishments, and to ensure that surveillance cameras are functioning properly.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.