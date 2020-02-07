At Least 15 Hurt, 1 Seriously, in CTA Bus Crash on Chicago’s West Side

At least 15 people were hurt, one seriously, in a crash involving a CTA bus Friday night on Chicago's West Side, fire officials confirmed.

The crash was reported before 8:50 p.m. at Chicago Avenue and Lorel, according to the Chicago Fire Department's Twitter page.

EMS PLAN 1 AT THE CTA BUS ACCIDENT AT CHICAGO AV / LOREL

15 transports

1 red victim

1 yellow victim

13 green Victims

EMS PLAN-1 HAS BEEN STRUCK SECURED. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 8, 2020

One person was taken to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition, police said. A second person was reported to be in fair condition and thirteen others were in good condition, officials said.

Further details about the incident weren't immediately available.