At Least 13 People Wounded in Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

At least 13 people have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago this weekend.

Saturday morning in the 900 block of East 79th Street, a total of seven people were shot after an altercation occurred at a party inside a residence, according to Chicago police.

After people had exited the residence, a gray Dodge Charger pulled up outside of the building and a person fired multiple shots at the group, striking a total of seven individuals.

Five of the seven victims, including a 32-year-old man who came forward late Saturday night, were listed in good condition at area hospitals. Two other victims, a 30-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, were listed in fair condition after the shooting.

Following the incident, the Dodge Charger sped away from the scene. The vehicle was later involved in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 42nd Street, according to police. Both occupants of the car were taken to area hospitals, and both are currently in police custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings:

Friday –

In the 5100 block of South Washtenaw at approximately 8 p.m., a 41-year-old man and an off-duty Chicago police officer were in a vehicle when a black vehicle approached and a person inside opened fire. The 41-year-old man was grazed by a bullet, and the police officer returned fire. It is unclear if anyone in the gunman’s vehicle was hit. The victim in the case was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.

Saturday –

At approximately 1:19 p.m. in the 5600 block of West Division, a 79-year-old man was standing in an alley when multiple offenders approached and began firing. The man was hit in the arm, and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition. Police say that surveillance video appears to indicate the victim was not the intended target of the shooting.

A 30-year-old man was standing in a backyard in the 4900 block of West Superior at approximately 1:30 p.m. when he got into an altercation with an acquaintance. The man was shot in the shoulder, and was taken to Stroger in good condition, police said.

In the 4500 block of South Lake Park at approximately 7:14 p.m., a 21-year-old man was on the sidewalk when an individual in a Nissan sedan opened fire, striking the victim in the back. Police say the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Sunday –

Police say a 28-year-old man was driving in the 1900 block of West Ogden at midnight when he heard gunfire. A gunshot struck the man in the head, and he drove himself to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.