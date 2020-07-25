Chicago Fire Department

At Least 13 People Hospitalized After Crash Involving CTA Bus, Multiple Vehicles

At least 13 people have been hospitalized after an accident involving a CTA bus and at least two other vehicles Saturday morning.

According to Chicago fire officials, firefighters and paramedics were called to the intersection of 79th Street and Damen Saturday morning following the crash.

Officials say at least eight patients were transported in red (serious-to-critical) condition to multiple area hospitals. Another patient was transported in yellow (fair-to-serious) condition to Comer’s Children’s Hospital, while four other patients were transported in green (good-to-fair) condition to area hospitals.

At least five individuals refused treatment at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and details are still emerging.

