At Least 13 Hurt in Shootings Across the City of Chicago This Weekend

Thirteen people have been shot in Chicago since Friday evening.

In the latest attack, a man was shot Sunday morning in Edgewater on the North Side.

The 35-year-old was sitting in his parked car about 3:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the leg and brought himself to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston where he was listed in good condition, police said.

A 27-year-old woman was shot early Sunday in University Village on the Near West Side.

She was sitting in her car with a group of people about 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Hastings Street when she heard shots and felt pain, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was driven to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

Two people were shot Saturday night after a fight in Longwood Manor on the Far South Side.

About 10:40 p.m., the two were at a gathering inside a residence in the 10100 block of South Winston Avenue, when a fight broke out and someone fired shots striking them both, police said.

A 29-year-old man suffered four gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen, hip, and lower backside and was taken to Christ Medical Center for treatment, police said. A 31-year-old woman was also struck four times in the lower backside and brought by a friend to the same hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

Two men were wounded in a drive-by Saturday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

About 4:45 p.m., the men, 18 and 27, were on the front porch of a residence in the 6300 block of South Elizabeth Street when someone in a dark-colored car pulled up and opened fire, police said.

The 18-year-old was struck in the left leg and the older man was struck in the right leg and buttocks, police said. They were both brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

About 25 minutes earlier, two teenagers were wounded in a shooting in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

They were outside about 4:20 p.m. when someone in a light-colored SUV fired shots at them in the 4400 block of South Homan Avenue, police said.

The 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were each struck in a leg, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

In the weekend’s first shooting, a woman was grazed in Chatham.

The woman, 26, was arguing with her ex-boyfriend through the door of her home about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 8100 block of South Ellis Avenue, police said.

When the woman refused to let the 27-year-old man in, he fired shots into the home, grazing her on the chest, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

At least four other people were wounded in shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, six people were killed and 21 others wounded in shootings citywide.