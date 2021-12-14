At Least 13 Carjackings Reported in Lincoln Park, Lake View This Month: Police

At least 13 carjackings have been reported in Chicago's Lincoln Park and Lake View neighborhoods this month alone, according to data from police.

According to officials, a man was beaten and had teeth knocked out during an attack on Webster, the second to occur on the street in the last week.

Video surveillance footage showed three men approaching from the right and attacking a man getting out of his gray Lexus SUV, then taking him into a stairwell to steal his keys and push him into the street.

A neighbor who spoke to the man after the attack told NBC 5 that the carjackers didn't have the correct keys and followed the man down the block.

Out of frame on the footage, police said the man was beaten and had the correct keys stolen. The three men drove away in the vehicle.

"They were gone pretty quickly," the neighbor said. "The whole thing transpired in a minute -- minute and a half."

After data showed nearly 2,000 carjackings reported in Chicago throughout 2021, Chicago Ald. Michelle Smith is calling for more police presence and a review of the department's pursuit policy.

"We know that so many of these carjackers know that police can’t pursue them and are engaged in pretty reckless driving," Smith said.

According to the latest data, Chicago carjackings are on pace to break a record for the past 20 years.