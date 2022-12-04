At Least 10 Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Leak at Chicago Church

At least 10 people were hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a Chicago church on Sunday morning, officials say.

According to Chicago fire officials, the leak was discovered at the New Philadelphia Church in the 5400 block of South State Street on Sunday.

Officials say that 10 individuals were taken to area hospitals for treatment. While no specifics were offered on the condition of those impacted, officials did say that all were taken to hospitals ranging from good to serious condition.

Additional transports were possible, but officials say the source of the leak has been identified and the building has been cleared.

No further information was immediately available.