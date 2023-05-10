At Least 1 Killed in Overnight Dan Ryan Expressway Crash, ISP Says

At least one person was killed and another was injured after a series of crashes early Wednesday on the Dan Ryan Expressway (I-94), Illinois State Police say.

The first crash took place at approximately 12:27 a.m. near 95th Street, ISP says. According to officials, one vehicle was struck by another vehicle from behind. The driver of the vehicle that was struck was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced deceased, officials say.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries, police say.

According to authorities, a second crash occurred while emergency crews were working to clear debris from the first incident.

Photos and video from the scene show multiple damaged cars being towed.

According to the Illinois State Police, the outbound lanes of the expressway were closed for several hours overnight and into early Wednesday morning.

Lanes were reopened just before 6 a.m., officials said.

No further details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.