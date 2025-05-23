At least 1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in southwest suburbs

At least one person was killed Friday in a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 55 in Chicago's southwest suburbs, according to Illinois State Police.

Authorities said the crash, which involved multiple vehicles, occurred just before 12:30 p.m. near the Cass Avenue exit milepost 273 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 in suburban Darien.

According to police, at least one person was killed in the crash, though it is unknown how many people were involved in the collision and how many total injuries were connected to the crash.

Lane closures related to the crash were expected as an investigation is underway, though the extent of the closures was unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the crash were unknown, and there was no further information available.