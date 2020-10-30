At Least 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Shooting on Chicago's Far South Side

At least one person was killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a shooting Friday night in the Morgan Park neighborhood on Chicago's Far South Side, fire officials said.

The shooting occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Vincennes. A 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials stated.

A 27-year-old man, 30-year-old man and 16-year-old boy were all transported to the hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

Details about what led up to the shooting weren't immediately available.