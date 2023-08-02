One person was injured after the driver of a school bus slammed the vehicle into a home Wednesday in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 6000 block of West Waveland Avenue.

The driver of the bus, a 62-year-old male, was driving on Waveland Avenue when he struck a parked car and a city utility pole before blowing through a residence.

A female passenger, 63, was injured in the crash and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said. Additionally, one person was displaced.

Photos and video from the scene show the front of the bus smashed up against and though the front of a brick home, with considerable damage to each. Bricks can be seen piled up and strewn around, surrounding the front of the bus.

Footage from a neighbor's front porch security camera showed the bus striking a parked car and a damaged utility pole before slamming into a home. Photos and video also show a utility pole collapsed near the accident, as well as damage to a parked car.

As of 11:23 a.m., no citations had been issued.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.